At least 15 killed after train derails in southern Pakistan

KARACHI: At least 15 people were killed when a train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday (Aug 6), the country's railways minister said.

"This is quite a big accident. Rescue teams have reached on site and at least 15 passengers were killed and 45 injured," Khawaja Saad Rafique told reporters.

"More rescue teams have been dispatched to the site."

The derailment happened near Sahara railway station in the city of Nawabshah in the southern Sindh province, local media reported.