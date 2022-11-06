Pakistan in 'perilous situation' after Khan assassination bid

KARACHI: The assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan and his accusation it was a plot involving a senior intelligence officer has pushed Pakistan into a "dangerous phase", analysts say.

Khan escaped with bullet wounds to his legs from an assassination attempt on Thursday (Nov 3) as he led supporters on a highly publicised march to the capital to press for early elections.

He claimed on Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Major-General Faisal Nasir - an intelligence officer - plotted to have him killed and have it blamed on "a religious fanatic".

"The political situation in Pakistan has entered into a dangerous phase," said academic and political analyst Tauseef Ahmed Khan, who is also a board member of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

"In a country with a history of political chaos, the sounds echo."

Despite being ousted by a vote of no-confidence in April, Khan retains mass public support - winning a string of by-elections even as he battles a slew of legal cases brought by the current government.

As the pressure rises, the government's dependence on the country's "deep state" - a term often used to refer to the powerful military - for its survival is increasing, Ahmed Khan said.

"It is a perilous situation - not only for the democratic process but also for the country - especially with regards to economic development," he said.

"The issue(s) of poverty, hunger, and development fall into the background."