Pakistan PM Khan ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's lower house of parliament on Sunday (Apr 10) voted in favour of removing Prime Minister Imran Khan from office, following a nearly 14-hour standoff between the opposition and Khan's ruling party that started on Saturday morning.

Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house in support of the no-confidence motion, the house speaker said, making it a majority vote. There were just a few legislators of Khan's ruling party present for the process.

The vote means Khan will no longer hold office and the country's lower house will now elect a new prime minister and government.

Defections from his coalition reflected growing disillusionment among many Pakistanis over high inflation, rising deficits and the perception that Khan had failed to realise his campaign promises of stamping out corruption.

He is unlikely to disappear from the political scene altogether, however.

After the Supreme Court overturned his decision to dissolve parliament and ordered lawmakers to return to the lower chamber, one ally called the move a judicial coup and Khan said he would continue to fight "till the last ball".

The 69-year-old joins a lengthening list of elected Pakistani premiers who have failed to see out their full terms; none has done so since independence in 1947.

In 2018, the cricket legend who led Pakistan to its only World Cup win in 1992, rallied the country behind his vision of a corruption-free, prosperous country respected on the world stage.

But the firebrand nationalist's fame and charisma were not enough to keep him in power.

Ironically for a politician once criticised for being under the thumb of the powerful military establishment, his ouster comes amid signs of worsening relations between him and army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The military, which has an outsized role in Pakistan having ruled the country for nearly half of its history and won control over some of its biggest economic institutions, has said it remains neutral towards politics.

At a rally last month, as he was fighting for his political survival, Khan was widely seen to be referring to that position when he said: "Only animals remain neutral."

"They (the military) don't want to be seen as supporting him and be blamed for his failures," said opposition leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. "They've pulled their support."

LOFTY PROMISES

Handsome and charismatic, Khan first grabbed the world's attention in the early 1970s as an aggressive fast-paced bowler with a distinctive leaping action.

He went on to become one of the world's best all-rounders and a hero in cricket-mad Pakistan, and he captained a team of wayward stars from bleak prospects to victory in 1992, urging his players on with the famed battle cry to fight "like cornered tigers".

After retiring from cricket that year, he became known for his philanthropy, raising $25 million to open a cancer hospital in memory of his mother, before entering politics with the establishment of his Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), or Pakistan Movement for Justice party, in 1996.

Despite his fame, the PTI languished in Pakistan's political wilderness, not winning a seat other than Khan's for 17 years.

This period had its dramatic moments, however. In 2007, Khan escaped house arrest by leaping over a wall amid a crackdown on opposition figures by then-military ruler General Pervez Musharraf.