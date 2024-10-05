Pakistan police clash with supporters of former PM Khan in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police in Pakistan's capital fired teargas on Friday (Oct 4) as they clashed with supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan who were holding an anti-government rally in defiance of a ban on congregating in the city.

Authorities had sealed off Islamabad, and blocked cellphone services to prevent the gathering, with the city on high alert in the lead-up to a series of high-level diplomatic events, including a visit from the India foreign minister, scheduled over the next two weeks.

Shipping containers blocked entry points to Islamabad, guarded by large numbers of police and paramilitary troops.