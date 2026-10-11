Pakistan imposes emergency rule in northern province after protests

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan placed a northern province under emergency rule on Sunday (Oct 11), the president's office said, following anti-government demonstrations by supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and militant violence in the northwest.

Thousands of Khan's supporters have been marching in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to demand his release and airing anti-government criticism fuelled by harsh economic conditions.

The emergency move, invoked under two articles of Pakistan's constitution dealing with security, grants the federal government sweeping administrative powers over the province.

President Asif Ali Zardari signed the order after recommendations "regarding the law and order situation, and the failure of negotiations with government delegations", his office said.

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An image issued by Zardari's office showed his signature affirming the measures.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office said earlier the decision had been taken over the "deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ... from the provincial government's deliberate indifference in the war against terrorism".