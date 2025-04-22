Pakistan’s air pollution crisis is affecting its children’s physical and mental health

LAHORE: Pakistan is racing to address an air pollution crisis that is triggering fears of a nationwide health emergency.

In Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province, more than 11 million children under the age of five are exposed to toxic air daily, according to United Nations estimates.

Swiss air quality tracker IQAir frequently ranks Lahore, Punjab’s capital, among the world's top three most polluted cities, with its air quality index often exceeding 100 – in the unhealthy levels.

In addition, the daily amount of PM2.5 – fine particulate air pollutants hazardous to health – recorded frequently surpasses the World Health Organization’s 24-hour air quality guidelines of 15 micrograms per cubic metre.

The global health body has called air pollution one of the greatest threats to children’s health.

Students in the provincial capital have raised complaints that the polluted air hurts their eyes.

“Many are unaware that poor air quality not only harms the lungs,” said student Kashaf Zahra.

“In Lahore, many (students) are suffering from deteriorating eyesight. When exposed to this polluted air, the harmful particles can enter the eyes.”