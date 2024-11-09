Pakistani separatists kill 26 in railway station blast

QUETTA, Pakistan: A bombing claimed by Pakistani separatists killed 26 people, including 14 soldiers, at a railway station in the southwestern Balochistan province, a hospital spokesman said on Saturday (Nov 9).

The blast hit as passengers waited on a platform at the main railway station in the provincial capital Quetta.

"Fourteen members of the army and 12 civilians were killed," said Wasim Baig, spokesman for Quetta's Sandeman Provincial Hospital, raising an earlier toll of 25 provided by police.

Forty-six members of the security forces and 14 civilians were wounded, the spokesman added.

An AFP journalist saw pools of blood and ripped backpacks at the scene, where a large metal sheet protecting passengers from the elements had been blown off.

Despite frequent attacks in Balochistan, the toll of Saturday's blast was particularly high for the southwestern province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

The train station explosion hit at around 8.45am (3.45am GMT) and was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), one of the area's main separatist groups.

The attack "was carried out on a Pakistani army unit at Quetta railway station ... after completing a course at the Infantry School," the BLA said in a statement.

The Associated Press of Pakistan, the official news agency, cited railway officials as saying the blast happened near the ticket booth when two trains were scheduled to depart.