Pakistan says 92 militants killed after attacks in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least 92 militants were killed on Saturday (Jan 31) battling Pakistan's security forces in multiple cities across the southwestern province of Balochistan, Pakistan's military said.

The military said in a statement that 15 security personnel were also killed during clearance operations, while militants targeted civilians in several areas, killing at least 18 people, including women and children.

The attacks were carried out a day after Pakistan's military said it killed 41 militants in separate raids in Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan and has faced a decades-long separatist insurgency.

The banned separatist group Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for Saturday's attacks, saying it had launched them simultaneously across the province. The BLA said it had killed 84 Pakistani security personnel, and that the ongoing operation had continued for 15 hours.