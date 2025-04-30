Pakistan says India planning strike as tensions soar over Kashmir attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's information minister said early on Wednesday (Apr 30) that Islamabad had "credible intelligence" that India was planning an imminent military strike and he vowed a "decisive response", as worries of spiralling conflict grew over a deadly attack in Kashmir.

The statement by Attaullah Tarar - issued shortly before 2am local time - came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a closed-door meeting the previous day with army and security chiefs, at which he gave the military "complete operational freedom" to respond to the attack, a senior government source told AFP.

"Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours using the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext," Tarar said on X.

Pahalgam is a tourist hub in Indian-administered Kashmir where 26 men were killed on Apr 22 in the deadliest attack on civilians in the contested region in years.

India has accused Pakistan of supporting the attack, a claim Islamabad has rejected.

"Any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response," said Tarar. "India will be fully responsible for any serious consequences in the region!"

The development comes as nations around the world, from neighbouring China to the United States, express deep concerns over the nuclear-armed neighbours' mounting tensions and urge restraint.