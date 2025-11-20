Pakistan’s booming secondhand clothing industry raises environmental concerns

KARACHI: Growing poverty levels and soaring inflation have pushed millions of Pakistanis to rely on secondhand garments, transforming the country’s used-clothing market into a billion-dollar industry.

But with it comes a mounting environmental cost.

Every day, truckloads of used garments from the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and other Western nations arrive in Karachi’s export processing zones.

They are destined for factories such as Silver Denim, where workers sort piles of clothes by quality before they are treated for re-export to African markets or distributed across Pakistan.

BECOMING MAINSTREAM

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Once stigmatised, wearing pre-owned clothes is becoming mainstream in the South Asian nation.

“The mindset has changed. It's changing. Gen Z has become very aware of saving a lot of things on earth; saving the environment,” said Silver Denim’s director Umair Yousaf.

“They (also have) online access to all the brands, all the kinds of clothing that comes in,” he noted, adding that business has never been better.