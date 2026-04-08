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Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says US-Iran ceasefire covers 'everywhere' including Lebanon
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Asia

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says US-Iran ceasefire covers 'everywhere' including Lebanon

Pakistan, which has forged a close relationship with US President Donald Trump, emerged as a channel for messaging between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says US-Iran ceasefire covers 'everywhere' including Lebanon

First responders gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a vehicle in Saida, Lebanon on Apr 8, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Mahmoud Zayyat)

08 Apr 2026 09:25AM (Updated: 08 Apr 2026 09:33AM)
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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday (Apr 8) that the United States, Iran and their allies had agreed to a ceasefire "everywhere", including Lebanon, following mediation by his government to stop weeks of fighting.

"I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY," Sharif posted on X.

He added that Pakistan's capital Islamabad would welcome delegations from both countries on Friday to hold negotiations aimed at reaching a "conclusive agreement".

"We earnestly hope, that the 'Islamabad Talks' succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days," he said.

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Both Tehran and Washington announced they had agreed to a two-week ceasefire barely an hour before US President Donald Trump's deadline to "obliterate" Iran was set to expire.

Pakistan, which has forged a close relationship with Trump and is sensitive to developments in neighbouring Iran, emerged as a channel for messaging between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks.

Related:

The war began when Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran that killed its supreme leader on Feb 28, sparking retaliatory strikes from Tehran on Gulf nations and Israel.

Lebanon has also been drawn into the conflict after Iran-backed group Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel, which has since carried out strikes, including on the capital, and launched a ground operation in the south of the country.

Source: AFP/dc

Related Topics

Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Lebanon United States Iran
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