Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Pakistan suffers major power outage after grid failure
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Pakistan suffers major power outage after grid failure

Pakistan suffers major power outage after grid failure

People gather outside shops during an electricity shutdown in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on Jan 10, 2021, while the restoration efforts were under way after a major power breakdown in the country. (File photo: AFP/Farooq Naeem)

23 Jan 2023 01:15PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2023 01:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan suffered country-wide power cuts early on Monday (Jan 23) due to a major breakdown in its national grid, the federal energy ministry said.

"According to initial information, at about 7.34am (local time) today, the National Grid experienced a loss of frequency, that caused a major breakdown. A swift work is on to revive the system," the ministry said in a statement.

Power was out in all major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.

A frequency variation was reported in the southern part of the country between the cities of Jamshoro and Dadu when systems were turned on on Monday morning, power minister Khurrum Dastagir told Geo TV channel.

"There was a fluctuation in voltage and the systems were shut down one by one. This is not a major crisis," Dastagir said.

Some grids in the country had already been restored, the minister added.

Source: Reuters/rj

Related Topics

Pakistan electricity

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.