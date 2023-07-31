Islamic State claims responsibility for Pakistan blast that killed 54

KHAR, Pakistan: The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Monday (Jul 31) for a suicide bomb blast in Pakistan that killed at least 54 people, including 23 children, at a political party gathering ahead of elections due later this year.

The blast has raised fears Pakistan could be in for a bloody election period following months of political chaos prompted by the ousting of Imran Khan as prime minister in April last year.

Around 400 members of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) party - a key government coalition partner led by a firebrand cleric - were waiting on Sunday for speeches to begin when a bomber detonated a vest packed with explosives and ball bearings near the front stage.

"I was confronted with a devastating sight - lifeless bodies scattered on the ground while people cried out for help," Fazal Aman, who was near the tent when the bomb went off, told AFP.

Shaukat Abbas, a senior official with the counter-terrorism department (CTD) told AFP that 54 people had been killed, including 23 under the age of 18.