Young Bhutto scion appointed Pakistan foreign minister

ISLAMABAD: The scion of Pakistan's most influential political dynasty was appointed foreign minister on Wednesday (Apr 27), the latest step up a ladder that is likely to take Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the top of the country's leadership.

Aged 33, Bhutto becomes one of the world's youngest foreign ministers, but he inherits a diplomatic bag of issues that started well before he was born - including relations with arch-rival India.

Bhutto was sworn in two weeks after he helped lead an alliance that toppled Imran Khan and saw Shehbaz Sharif become prime minister.

His first foreign mission in the role will be accompanying Sharif on Thursday to Saudi Arabia, a key trade partner and regular source of relief for Pakistan's struggling economy.

Bhutto is the son of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, as well as the grandson of another former prime minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

His grandfather also served as foreign minister in the mid-1960s and was the founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) that Bhutto now leads.

He became party leader aged just 19, while a student at Oxford University, following his mother's assassination in 2007.

She, in turn, had taken over the party's stewardship from her mother Nusrat, who became chairwoman following the execution of her husband Zulfikar in 1979 under military dictator Zia-ul-Haq.