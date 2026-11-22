Pakistani women turn to digital platforms for financial freedom, but challenges remain
From home kitchens to handmade jewellery, Pakistani women are finding new ways to earn online despite family responsibilities and rising costs. But experts tell CNA that many still struggle to control their earnings, manage costs and build sustainable businesses.
KARACHI: Armed with a PhD in environmental science, 42-year-old Ayesha Kamil left her job as a science coordinator in Lahore to sell home-cooked meals through food delivery platform Foodpanda.
Starting with just eight or nine orders a day from her home, she has expanded her business to three kitchens employing 25 women in about 18 months.
“I made 250,000 (Pakistani) rupees (US$902) in sales in one day from 300 orders,” said Kamil proudly.
But her business has done more than generate income.
By employing only women, Kamil has created opportunities for those whose families might otherwise be reluctant to let them work alongside men. Among her employees is a young widow whose family agreed to let her work only because all her colleagues would be women.
Kamil is among a growing number of Pakistani women tapping digital platforms to earn an income as internet connectivity expands across the country.
Mobile internet adoption among adult women in Pakistan rose from 19 per cent in 2020 to 53 per cent - or about 40 million women - in 2025, according to mobile industry body GSMA.
The shift is significant in a country where women face considerable barriers to employment.
Female labour-force participation rose from 21.4 per cent in 2020-21 to 24.4 per cent in 2024-25, according to government data, but remained far below the nearly 70 per cent recorded for men.
Foodpanda Pakistan CEO Mutaqa Peracha said on a podcast in August that the platform has around 4,000 to 5,000 people in its HomeChef programme, about 70 per cent of whom are women. Roughly half are first-time entrepreneurs.
Greater connectivity and access to digital financial services are opening up economic opportunities for women, but questions remain over whether these translate into profits and financial independence, said Halima Iqbal, co-founder of women-focused fintech company Oraan.
NAVIGATING THE 'TIME TAX' ON WOMEN
In the capital city of Islamabad, Saima Rauf, a 48-year-old former schoolteacher and single mother, runs a jewellery and artwork business, using Facebook to reach customers.
Most of her sales come from exhibitions and pop-up events. Mobile wallet JazzCash has helped her receive payments and connect with customers through events offering women entrepreneurs free stalls.
Like many Pakistani women her age, Rauf now has more time to pursue paid work as her children grow more independent, while continuing to care for ageing parents.
"If you see the life cycle of a woman, it is only at a later stage, when her children grow up or her relationship is stable, that she can work. Before that, she is not allowed to work or does not have the time to do so," said Iqbal.
Even then, household responsibilities can limit how much time women devote to their businesses.
Iqbal describes this as a "time tax", where childcare and family emergencies often take precedence over work, disrupting businesses that women have worked single-handedly to establish.
Digital platforms help women overcome some of the cultural and mobility barriers to employment, but earning an income does not necessarily mean having control over it, said Iqbal.
"At the grassroots level, there is no control," she said, citing women whose businesses generate 2 million to 3 million Pakistani rupees in monthly revenue but who have to hide some earnings from their husbands so that they can support their mothers.
TAPPING INTO AN UNTAPPED MARKET
The push to bring more Pakistani women into the digital economy is not new.
In 2017, JazzCash partnered with Unilever and development organisations to train women from the consumer goods company's Guddi Baaji network - who sold products in rural communities - as mobile banking agents.
The government has also been pushing to digitise financial services.
Its flagship Benazir Income Support Programme - which provides cash assistance to low-income women - has moved towards disbursing all payments to its 10 million beneficiaries through mobile wallets this year.
These efforts have coincided with a rise in financial inclusion among adult women, from 4 per cent in 2018 to 52 per cent in 2025, according to the central bank. More than 17.6 million women-owned bank accounts have been added since 2021.
Private financial services providers are also expanding their reach among Pakistani women.
Digital payments platform Easypaisa said it has more than 19 million women users currently, accounting for 33 per cent of its customer base. Rival JazzCash said women's share of its customers has nearly doubled from 17 to 33 per cent over the past three years.
For Maria Raja, 45, who runs a home-based food business in the city of Rawalpindi, the support from these platforms goes beyond receiving digital payments.
"At commercial exhibitions, you have to pay 25,000 to 30,000 (Pakistani) rupees, which can be an entire day's revenue," she said.
But at a JazzCash-organised pop-up event, Raja made 30,000 rupees in sales in just two-and-a-half hours without paying a stall fee.
Such opportunities can help small entrepreneurs reach new customers without having to shoulder substantial upfront costs.
But industry experts said such support was not enough.
"The next phase must therefore move beyond opening wallets towards meaningful economic participation," Farhan Hassan, chief digital officer of Easypaisa Digital Bank, told CNA. He called for greater financial literacy and better access to credit for women-led businesses.
MORE ACCESS DOES NOT EQUAL MORE INCOME
For women like Rauf, digital platforms have made it easier to start a business, but turning it into a sustainable livelihood remains a challenge.
"On a small level, you don't get much profit," she said. “Slowly, I am increasing the range of my products, focusing on my artwork.”
Rauf hopes to open a physical shop but would need a loan to finance the venture.
For now, her business does not generate enough income to cover all her household expenses, leaving her partly reliant on family support.
Meanwhile, high platform charges and rising costs have forced Raja to raise her menu prices, driving away some price-sensitive customers and squeezing her profits.
As Iqbal of Oraan pointed out, turning a hobby into a business does not necessarily mean understanding how to manage costs and calculate profits.
Beyond rising business costs, access to technology remains a hurdle.
About 28 per cent of female mobile users in Pakistan do not own an internet-enabled phone, compared with just 4 per cent of men, according to a 2026 GSMA report.
While digital platforms may offer some women opportunities to earn from their homes, they do not remove the household responsibilities and social expectations that shape their ability to work.
For Iqbal, the growing number of women turning to digital entrepreneurship reflects opportunities that were previously out of reach.
"Women were always entrepreneurs. I think there was a lack of access. There was a problem of mobility, which internet connectivity helps solve," she said.