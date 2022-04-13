Logo
Pakistan's new government facing severe economic challenges, aide says
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gestures during the guard of honour ceremony at the Prime Minister house in Islamabad, Pakistan Apr 12, 2022. Press Information Department (PID) Handout via REUTERS
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inspects the guard of honour during a ceremony at the prime minister house in Islamabad, Pakistan Apr 12, 2022. Press Information Department (PID) Handout via REUTERS
Supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) wave flags as they celebrate after Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the country's prime minister, in Lahore, Pakistan Apr 11, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Mohsin Raza)
13 Apr 2022 08:19AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 08:19AM)
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's new government is facing the daunting task of managing a stuttering economy with huge deficits, an aide to new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday (Apr 12).

Sharif, 70, the younger brother of former premier Nawaz Sharif, was elected as prime minister on Monday followed a week-long constitutional crisis after parliament ousted Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote.

"Imran Khan has left a critical mess," Miftah Ismail, who is likely to be Sharif's finance minister, told a news conference in Islamabad, adding the suspended talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be resumed as a priority.

"We will restart talks with the IMF," he said.

Ismail repeated Sharif's concerns raised in his maiden speech in parliament at what he described as record deficits his government will inherit from Khan, who was accused by the opposition of mismanaging the economy.

Sharif set up a National Economic Advisory Council in his first meeting on Tuesday.

The IMF has suspended talks ahead of the seventh review of a US$6 billion rescue programme agreed on in July 2019.

Pakistan's current account deficit is projected at around 4 per cent of GDP for the 2022 fiscal year (FY), the country's central bank said last week, while foreign reserves dropped to US$11.3 billion as at April 1, compared with $16.2 billion less than a month earlier.

The central bank last week hiked key interest rates by 250 basis points to 12.25 per cent in an emergency decision, the biggest hike in decades, citing deterioration in the outlook for inflation and an increase in risks to external stability, heightened by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as local political uncertainty.

The bank also revised average inflation forecasts upwards to slightly above 11 per cent in FY22, which ends in June.

Source: Reuters/yb

