Pakistan's PM Sharif to visit China for talks overshadowed by Iran war

BEIJING: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will head to China this weekend for talks with President Xi Jinping, Beijing said on Thursday (May 21), without specifying whether the war in Iran would be discussed.

Islamabad and Beijing have both sought to mediate in the Middle East conflict, sparked by United States and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

A ceasefire agreement since Apr 8 has halted hostilities, but American President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that the window for diplomacy was closing.

"The leaders of China and Pakistan will have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern," said Chinese ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun of the Saturday to Tuesday visit.

Islamabad did not immediately confirm the visit on Thursday.

Guo added that China would work with Pakistan to "make positive contributions to the early restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East".

"China supports Pakistan in playing a fair and balanced mediating role in promoting peace and ending the war," he said.