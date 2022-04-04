Pakistan's top court to meet as PM Khan clings on to power

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's top court will meet on Monday (Apr 4) to decide on the fate of Prime Minister Imran Khan, after his party blocked a no-confidence vote and he dissolved parliament in a surprise move to prevent his ouster.

Former cricket star Khan lost his majority in parliament last week as his opponents built their support, and he was facing a no-confidence motion tabled by the opposition on Sunday.

But the deputy speaker of parliament, a member of Khan's party, blocked the motion that Khan had widely been expected to lose, ruling it was part of a foreign conspiracy and unconstitutional.

The move throws the nuclear-armed nation, which the military has ruled for almost half its history, into a full-blown constitutional crisis, with opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif calling the blocking of the vote "nothing short of high treason".

"The nation is stunned," the English-language Dawn newspaper Dawn said in an editorial.

"Even as political pundits and the media confidently predicted Mr Imran Khan’s defeat in the vote of no-confidence, he seemed unperturbed.

"No one could have guessed that his last ploy would involve having the democratic order burnt down."