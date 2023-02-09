Joint mission by Indonesia, Malaysia to EU in bid to counter ‘discrimination’ against palm oil industry

JAKARTA: Indonesia and Malaysia have agreed to conduct a joint mission to the European Union (EU) to discuss the impact of the bloc’s regulations on the two countries’ palm oil industries.

In a joint press conference on Thursday (Feb 9), Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said that the two countries held a meeting to discuss “several pressing issues” related to the palm oil industry.

In recent years, the EU has imposed rules to regulate palm oil imports, noting that the cultivation of such crops results in excessive deforestation. This has drawn the ire of top producers Indonesia and Malaysia.

Mr Airlangga on Thursday met with Malaysia's Commodities Minister Fadillah Yusof to discuss a joint approach in dealing with the EU.

“We agreed to continue to protect the palm oil sector by strengthening efforts and cooperation to overcome discrimination against the palm oil industry,” said Mr Airlangga.

He added: “The meeting (with Malaysia) agreed to conduct a joint mission to the EU to communicate (to them) and prevent unintended consequences of the regulation to the palm oil sector and seek possible collaborative approaches with interested parties.”