Pandora Papers: Former Malaysia finance minister says investments are legitimate in response to media report

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian finance minister Daim Zainuddin maintained that his business dealings, as revealed in the leaked Pandora Papers, were legitimate.

News portal Malaysiakini reported on Monday (Oct 4) that the documents showed the companies and trusts held by Mr Daim's children, wife or known business associates were worth at least £25 million (RM141.6 million).

In response to the article, Mr Daim said he was a “successful and wealthy” businessman long before he entered politics and that taxes have been fully paid for his businesses and income.

“Be that as it may, and what bears repeating, is that I was a successful and wealthy businessman long before I entered politics, and this has been sufficiently documented,” said Mr Daim.

“Business was my first love, and politics was national service. After retiring from politics, I returned to business,” he said.

The so-called Pandora Papers investigation is based on leaked confidential records of 14 offshore service providers which assist wealthy individuals and corporations seeking to incorporate shell companies, trusts, foundations and other entities in low- or no-tax jurisdictions.

Thirty-five current and former leaders were among politicians, billionaires, celebrities, royal family members and others around the world featured in the vast trove of documents analysed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

In its report, Malaysiakini said Singapore was one of the top five countries used by wealthy individuals in the region to funnel their wealth to locations with low-tax regimes.

According to the documents sighted by the portal, Mr Daim’s sons, Muhammed Amir Zainuddin Daim and Muhammed Amin Zainuddin Daim, were named shareholders of a British Virgin Islands (BVI) firm Newton Invest & Finance Limited (BVI) in 2007 when they were nine and 12 respectively.

“By 2017, when the brothers were in their early 20s, they were owners of several offshore firms set up in tax havens, including Splendid International Ltd (BVI) which held London properties worth £12 million (about RM65 million at 2017 exchange rates),” reported Malaysiakini.