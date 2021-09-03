Four Indonesian soldiers killed in Papua guerrilla attack

JAKARTA: At least four Indonesian soldiers were killed and two others wounded in an ambush by guerrillas in the breakaway region of Papua, authorities said on Friday (Sep 3).

More than 30 rebels ambushed a military outpost in Maybrat, attacking the soldiers with machetes before escaping into the jungle.

"It was still dark when the attack happened and the perpetrators escaped right away," West Papua military chief I Nyoman Cantiasa said in a video statement made available to AFP on Friday.

Security forces arrested two members of the rebel group responsible for the ambush after hours of searching the jungle, the army said.

The military has ordered a manhunt and vowed to "destroy" the rebels in response to Thursday's killings.

The bodies of the dead soldiers have been flown home for burial, according to the Papua army, while the two wounded security forces are currently being treated at a hospital.

Papua rebels have claimed responsibility for the killing, which took place just a week after the group killed two construction workers in Yahukimo district in the region's highlands.