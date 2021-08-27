Visually impaired Paralympian hit by self-driving bus in Tokyo

TOKYO: A visually impaired Paralympian was hit by a self-driving bus in the athletes' village in Tokyo, suffering head and leg injuries, Japanese media said on Friday (Aug 27).

Toyota, which developed the autonomous shuttle buses used in the compound, said it had suspended operation of the vehicles after the accident on Thursday afternoon.

One of its electric buses "made contact with a pedestrian who is visually impaired" on a pedestrian crossing, Toyota said in a statement.

"We deeply apologise for those who suffered injuries. We are fully cooperating with the police on the case," the company added.

Several major local media outlets named the injured pedestrian as Japanese judo athlete Aramitsu Kitazono.

The 30-year-old fell and and will need two weeks to recover from his injuries after being treated at the village's clinic, the reports said.

Tokyo 2020 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.