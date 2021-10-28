Parts of northeast China on heightened alert as COVID-19 returns

BEIJING: A few border cities in northeastern China started to tighten COVID-19 measures, restricting travel and limiting gatherings in public spaces, and some declared a "pre-war" mode of vigilance and monitoring, as China combats an outbreak hitting mainly the north.

China reported 23 locally transmitted symptomatic cases for Wednesday, official data showed on Thursday (Oct 28), down from 50 a day earlier, bringing the total number to 270 since Oct 17, when the current outbreak began.

Although the tally is tiny versus many clusters outside China, the spread to over a dozen provincial areas and a zero-tolerance policy have forced local officials to toughen restrictions, again squeezing the service sector including tourism and catering companies in a slowing economy.

In northeastern Heilongjiang province, which shares a border with Russia, Heihe city detected one local confirmed case, plus three asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately from patients with confirmed symptoms, for Oct 27.

The city of 1.3 million demanded the suspension of manufacturing activities and business operations in urban areas, except for essential ones.