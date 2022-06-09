Parts of Shanghai impose new COVID-19 lockdown measures

SHANGHAI: Parts of Shanghai began imposing new lockdown restrictions on Thursday (Jun 9), with residents of sprawling Minhang district forced to stay home for two days in a bid to control COVID-19 transmission risks.

Minhang, home to more than 2 million people, will conduct nucleic acid tests for all residents on Jun 11, and restrictions will be lifted once the testing is completed, the government said on its WeChat account.

Shanghai reported four new confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, all in zones already under quarantine. None of the new cases were in Minhang district.

The Shanghai Disney Resort also said on Thursday that it will reopen some retail and park areas from Friday. However, the main Disneyland park, Disneytown and its two resort hotels will remain closed until further notice as the "resort team continues to prepare for the reopening of the entire resort".

"Wishing Star Park, the World of Disney Store and Blue Sky Boulevard will resume operations on Jun 10, 2022," it said in a statement.

The Shanghai Disney Resort has been shut since Mar 21.