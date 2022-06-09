Logo
Parts of Shanghai impose new COVID-19 lockdown measures
Parts of Shanghai impose new COVID-19 lockdown measures

FILE PHOTO: A man rides a vehicle carrying a woman past a police car outside a residential compound in Shanghai, China on Apr 5, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)

09 Jun 2022 11:23AM
SHANGHAI: Parts of Shanghai began imposing new lockdown restrictions on Thursday (Jun 9), with residents of sprawling Minhang district forced to stay home for two days in a bid to control COVID-19 transmission risks.

Minhang, home to more than 2 million people, will conduct nucleic acid tests for all residents on Jun 11, and restrictions will be lifted once the testing is completed, the government said on its WeChat account.

Shanghai reported four new confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, all in zones already under quarantine. None of the new cases were in Minhang district.

The Shanghai Disney Resort also said on Thursday that it will reopen some retail and park areas from Friday. However, the main Disneyland park, Disneytown and its two resort hotels will remain closed until further notice as the "resort team continues to prepare for the reopening of the entire resort".

"Wishing Star Park, the World of Disney Store and Blue Sky Boulevard will resume operations on Jun 10, 2022," it said in a statement.

The Shanghai Disney Resort has been shut since Mar 21.

Shanghai emerged from a two-month city-wide lockdown last week, but some residential compounds have been sealed off again as authorities continue to pursue a "dynamic zero-COVID" policy aimed at shutting down transmission chains as soon as possible.

Several street-level government authorities have issued notices saying residents will be subject to two days of confinement and another 12 days of rigorous testing starting from Thursday.

According to notices from at least three neighbourhoods in Shanghai, residents will be subject to five rounds of compulsory tests ending on Jun 23, and will be kept indoors until Saturday.

Zhao Dandan, the vice-head of Shanghai's health commission, told a briefing on Tuesday that the city would continue to implement restrictions even in areas that had not been identified as "high risk".

"Based on the assessment of the epidemic prevention and control trends, related measures will be adjusted dynamically," he said. "We hope the public will continue to understand and cooperate."

The restrictions have triggered protests among residents, and business groups have also said the ongoing preoccupation with "zero-COVID" could lead foreign companies to reconsider their presence in Shanghai.

"One of the major issues facing foreign business is the level of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 restrictions," said Alexandra Hirst, senior policy analyst with the British Chamber of Commerce in China.

"This unpredictability, and increased risk, is resulting in many businesses delaying, reducing or withdrawing entirely from the Chinese market," she said.

Source: Reuters/ga

