Patients praise 'tender-hearted' doctor after fatal Japan clinic blaze

OSAKA: The doctor running the Japanese psychiatry clinic at the centre of a suspected arson attack that killed 24 was praised as a stalwart supporter of mental health by a stream of patients visiting the site of the fire on Saturday (Dec 18).

The fate of doctor Kotaro Nishizawa has not been publicly disclosed. His clinic in downtown Osaka offered treatment for problems including depression and panic disorder with a focus on helping patients return to work.

"I suffered from depression three years ago and found myself unable to go to work," Toshiya Tanaka, 56, told reporters gathered at the scene.

"The doctor told me, 'Mr. Tanaka, take a rest. You don't need to do anything. You have depression. Please just take a rest.' That still rings in my ears. I was saved by his comment."

The blaze began when a man entered the clinic on Friday carrying a bag of liquid which caught fire.