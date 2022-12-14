Malaysia asks attorney-general to clarify Pedra Branca claim 'controversy', hopes for discussions with Singapore: Anwar

SINGAPORE: Malaysia has asked its attorney-general to clarify its claims on Pedra Branca, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday (Dec 14), adding that he hopes for discussions with Singapore to ensure there are no problems between the two countries.

"We asked the attorney-general to clarify the controversy of the claims for Batu Puteh, which has now been awarded to Singapore by the ICJ (International Court of Justice)," Mr Anwar said after a Cabinet meeting, using Malaysia's name for the island.

Mr Anwar said his government will also ask that "related consequences" are studied again so there can be more "meaningful and immediate" discussions with Singapore. This is to ensure there are no problems in the relationship between the two "friendly" countries, he added.

This is the first time that Mr Anwar has brought up the issue of Pedra Branca as the country's leader, after his predecessor Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in October that his Cabinet had agreed to proceed with legal action at the ICJ on the issue.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) responded then that Singapore stood ready to "robustly defend" its sovereignty over Pedra Branca, located near the eastern entrance of the Straits of Singapore, about 44km east of mainland Singapore.