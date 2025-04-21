Malaysia’s oldest horse racing club to close, last race could be on May 31

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Turf Club, Malaysia’s oldest horse racing club, is set to close its doors after its final race at the end of next month to reduce financial losses.

Its closure will leave Malaysia with two remaining turf clubs: Perak Turf Club, established in 1886, and the Selangor Turf Club, founded in 1896.

The closure follows others in the region that have ceased horse-racing activities due to declining interest in the sport, as well as financial challenges in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Singapore Turf Club in Kranji held its final race in October 2024 after a 182-year chapter, while the Macau Jockey Club closed its doors in April last year.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Penang Turf Club, established in 1864, is expected to stage its final race meeting on May 31.

The club occupies about 81.7 hectares of prime land in Batu Gantung and currently has two trainers and eight horses in its stable, news outlet The Star reported.

At its second special general meeting on Sunday (Apr 20), 318 out of 320 ordinary members supported the club’s closure. The Star reported that there were two spoiled votes.

Penang Turf Club’s general manager and secretary Leow Khin Ming said a resolution was passed to dissolve the club at the first special general meeting held almost a year ago on June 10, 2024.

According to Leow, the club will be initiating the dissolution process, which is “expected to take at least one to two years”.

“With respect to the cessation of racing activities to reduce losses, the club shall be notifying all relevant parties and authorities that the club intends to cease racing activities on a date to be decided by the club committee,” Leow said on Sunday, as quoted by the New Straits Times.

The Star reported in March that the club will also be terminating contracts with suppliers and service providers. Its 150 employees will be offered a voluntary separation scheme or other retrenchment packages in phases.