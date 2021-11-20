China tennis player Peng Shuai will reappear in public 'soon', says Global Times editor

BEIJING: Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has been staying in her own home "freely" and will make a public appearance "soon", Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin, a prominent state-media journalist, said on Saturday (Nov 20).
Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on Nov 2 that former vice premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and that they later had an on-off consensual relationship.
Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government have commented on her allegation. Peng's social media post was quickly deleted, and the topic has been blocked from discussion on China's heavily censored Internet.
"In the past few days, she stayed in her own home freely and she didn't want to be disturbed. She will show up in public and participate in some activities soon," Hu wrote on Twitter.
The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party.
Late on Friday, four unverified and undated photos of Peng Shuai were posted online by another state-affiliated journalist.
Twitter user @shen_shiwei - labelled "Chinese state-affiliated media" by the social network - said that the pictures were shared on Peng's WeChat Moments, a function often restricted to friends, to wish her followers a "good weekend".
The photos could not be independently verified by AFP or Reuters.
One photo shows the smiling player with a cat in her arms, with stuffed animals, a trophy, a Chinese flag and certificates visible in the background.
Another shot shows a selfie of Peng with a toy from the children's animation Kung Fu Panda, with an image of Winnie the Pooh in the background.
The latter character is often censored online in China as critics say it resembles Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Requests for comment from the user @shen_shiwei were not immediately answered.
The Global Times' Hu said he had confirmed through his sources that the photos depicted Peng's "current state".
Twitter is blocked in China and only people with a VPN-type workaround can access it. However, many Chinese diplomats and official state media have accounts to defend China's point of view.
Amid growing concern about Peng's whereabouts, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has threatened to pull tournaments out of China, and the men's ATP has demanded clarity from the Chinese authorities.