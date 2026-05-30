Pete Hegseth urges allies to boost defence spending amid 'alarm' over China's buildup

SINGAPORE: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday (May 30) urged Asian allies to ramp up military spending to counter China's growing power and prevent its dominance in the region, warning of "rightful alarm" over its rapid military buildup.

Hegseth, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore - Asia's premier forum for defence leaders, militaries and diplomats - said stronger, more self-reliant allies are key to deterrence.

"There is rightful alarm regarding China's historic military buildup and the expansion of its military activities in the region and beyond," he said.

"A Pacific dominated by any hegemon would unravel the regional balance of power," Hegseth said.

"No state, including China, can impose hegemony and hold the security of our nation and our allies in question."