Petition found in box that stopped Abe murder hearing: Japanese media

TOKYO: A suspicious package that prompted the cancellation of a hearing for the man accused of murdering former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe contained only a petition, and no explosives, local media said on Tuesday (Jun 13).

Tetsuya Yamagami had been due to make his first appearance before a court in western Japan's Nara on Monday, accused of shooting the former leader last July.

But the session was "cancelled as staff were evacuated from the building after a suspicious item was delivered to the court", a court spokesman told AFP.

Police were called after the object set off a metal detector, local police said.

It was then moved to an open area, where bomb specialists in protective gear investigated.