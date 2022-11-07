PH 'controlling' campaign narrative, aiming to win more than 90 seats in Peninsular Malaysia: Rafizi Ramli
KUANTAN: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition is already “controlling” the narrative days into official campaigning for the Nov 19 Malaysia election, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Rafizi Ramli said.
“I think the opponents are in shambles in terms of campaign narrative. If you notice every single thing since the dissolution (of parliament), Pakatan has been leading,” he told CNA before giving a speech at a PH rally in Kuantan, Pahang on Sunday (Nov 6).
“We were the first one to announce our candidates, we were the first one to unveil our manifesto. And we are controlling the campaign narrative. It’s what we say, and then BN (Barisan Nasional) has to counter.”
Mr Rafizi, who will contest the Pandan federal seat in Selangor, said this is a “very good sign” as it is very difficult to win an election without controlling the narrative.
“We just have to make sure that we control it well, focus, don’t make mistakes and maintain the momentum in the next few days,” he added.
PH is fielding 206 candidates at this year’s election. The coalition comprises PKR, Democratic Action Party, Parti Amanah Negara and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation. The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance is an allied party.
Mr Rafizi said on Sunday that PH is aiming to win more than 90 seats in Peninsular Malaysia before working with a coalition in East Malaysia to form the government. This will be possible if the voter turnout this year is more than 70 per cent, he said.
“I think the moment we cross 90 - we are in shot for that now - it's obvious that Pakatan gets the mandate from the peninsula,” he said.
“Then it’s a question of whether we can work with a coalition in Sabah or Sarawak that receives a mandate from there. And assuming that one or two coalitions (there) get more than 25, it’s already quite a stable government, given that we have the anti-party hopping law and so on.”
Mr Rafizi said on Saturday that he expects PH to win 11 seats in Kuala Lumpur, 19 in Selangor, and possibly 13 to 15 seats in Johor. PH is seen to have more support in the urban rather than rural seats. The latter make up the majority of federal seats.
Mr Rafizi asserted that the support level for PH is “exactly” the same two weeks before Polling Day compared to the previous election in 2018, which it won.
This shows the coalition is “on the right track” to win the election and install PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia’s next prime minister, he added.
He also refuted reports that Mr Anwar has formed a secret pact with United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, saying that this rumour does not “cut any ice” with the public.
Former Malaysia prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said in a speech on Sunday that Mr Anwar will help dismiss Ahmad Zahid’s court cases and free Najib Razak from jail if he gets the support to become prime minister.
Dr Mahathir is chairman of the Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, part of the Gerakan Tanah Air coalition. He will defend his Langkawi seat in Kedah in a five-corner fight.
“I don’t think it’s making any sense. It’s just a question of whether we are able to swing fence-sitters, especially the younger ones,” Mr Rafizi said.
“We’ve seen different people saying different things, but they end up sitting down together. So (voters) are no longer interested about the cloak-and-dagger (politics). They’re only interested about what exactly are we going to do should we win. And are we going to cross the number to give a stable government.
“I’ve said it before last week that it is a cheapskate attempt to divert, because we are controlling the narrative. I don’t think it’s working.”
Mr Rafizi also aimed a jibe at UMNO, saying people do not believe that caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will continue as prime minister if BN wins, amid speculation that Ahmad Zahid is gunning for the top post.
“In Pakatan Harapan, we are solid and have no problems that if we win, our prime minister will be Anwar Ibrahim,” he said to cheers and applause at the rally, where he unveiled plans to set up digital universities and implement a fifth-generation (5G) mobile network nationwide.
“In Barisan Nasional, the leader is Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. But everyone around him is shy to say that Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is the leader.”