Pakatan Harapan unveils Malaysia election manifesto, cost of living high on the agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) launched its manifesto for the upcoming Malaysia's 15th general election (GE15), with an emphasis on addressing cost of living issues and improving the country’s economy.

The coalition altogether listed down ten priorities in its action plan that was launched during an event in Klang on Thursday (Nov 2).

PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim said during the launch that they were determined to rebuild Malaysia that had been devastated by their main rivals Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the past 30 months.

He claimed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government under both PN and BN administrations was plagued by uncoordinated policies and wasteful governance.

“They are devoid of ideas concerning long-term issues like the people’s needs, climate change and the recovery of the lost generation in education,” said Mr Anwar who is also PH’s prime minister candidate in GE15.

Since the fall of the PH government in February 2020, PN took over the administration in Putrajaya under then-prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

It was subsequently replaced in August 2021 by the BN-led administration under the leadership of current caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Mr Anwar said that under the Harapan Action Plan, policies will be introduced that can bring Malaysia into a future filled with promise.

Some of the priorities listed in the PH manifesto include managing the cost of living, combating corruption, empowering economic opportunities for the youth, improving competitiveness and protecting the environment.