Thailand’s Pheu Thai could drop Move Forward to form new coalition, say analysts

Pheu Thai is expected to field its own candidate, business tycoon Srettha Thavisin, as its prime minister nominee in the next round of voting on Jul 27.

“If Pheu Thai wants to be very democratic, the best option is to work with Move Forward. However, if Pheu Thai wants to form a government, then its best option is to work with other parties,” said Dr Paul Chambers from the Center of ASEAN Community Studies at Naresuan University in Thailand.

“Because Move Forward has already been rejected by the palace. It has already been rejected by the powers that be. And so Pheu Thai most likely will work with parties that have been in the previous government to try to form a ruling coalition,” he told CNA’s Asia Now on Thursday.

PHEU THAI "IN A VERY DIFFICULT POSITION"

However, Pheu Thai has to “really evaluate” whether forming a new coalition that excludes Move Forward would be politically viable in the future, said Assistant Professor Surachanee Sriyai from the School of Public Policy at Chiang Mai University.

“We're not talking short game here (about) who's going to become prime minister but we're talking four years from now when the elections come around, would people still vote for Pheu Thai if Pheu Thai excludes Move Forward from this coalition,” said the academic, who wanted to be known as Asst Prof Hammerli.