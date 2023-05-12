Pheu Thai may win most seats in Thailand's May 14 polls, but not necessarily get prime minister spot: Experts

SINGAPORE: Thailand heads to the polls this Sunday (May 14), as 52 million eligible voters cast their votes in a hotly contested election.

Polls have shown that the two main opposition parties, Pheu Thai and Move Forward, are currently well ahead of any government-related parties, but it remains to be seen how a ruling coalition will be formed after the results.

Pheu Thai has listed its conditions for coalition formation, but could still miss out on the prime minister position even if it wins the most seats.