Purple reign: Philippines seeks to keep grip on ube throne

PADRE GARCIA, Philippines: The Philippine ube has become a trend-setting sensation from Los Angeles to London to Seoul, with the humble yam's bright purple hue drawing lines outside coffee shops and bakeries and millions of views on social media.

But keeping pace with the international boom has proven tricky for the archipelago nation's overwhelmingly smallholder farmers, with yields declining and some unable to commit to the plant's nine-month growing time.

Fears that biopiracy might take a chunk out of the blossoming market, meanwhile, have prompted the government to announce a ban on the export of the raw form of the yam.

Standing in his ube field south of Manila, farmer-exporter Al Bonifacio told AFP he was in favour of doing whatever it took to protect the crop from any growers overseas trying to cash in on the craze.

"Purple is so royal and is very pleasing to the eye," the 59-year-old said with a smile during a visit to his 1ha ube farm.

"Our greatest fear is, if we are not able to supply ube to the world, someone (else) will step in."