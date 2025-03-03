Philippine ambassador to US 'confident' Trump-era ties will stay strong

MANILA: The Philippines' ambassador to Washington said on Monday (Mar 3) he was "confident" the two countries' military ties would remain strong under the Donald Trump administration, while also acknowledging the unravelling of the US-Ukraine relationship.

China and the Philippines have been involved in increasingly tense confrontations over reefs and waters in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims in almost its entirety despite a Hague ruling that its assertion has no basis.

Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said he believed that US backing in the disputed waterway and military assistance would continue, pointing to a US$336 million exemption granted amid a freeze on foreign spending.

"I think all of that will remain, I am confident that it will," he told foreign journalists in Manila.

Romualdez said Trump's approach was that of a businessman looking to invest in countries he believed could be valuable partners.

"We're not there to ask for money and that's it. We're asking for investment because we want to be part of a partnership," he said, adding that President Ferdinand Marcos wanted a face-to-face meeting with Trump in Washington as soon as feasible.