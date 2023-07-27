Logo
Asia

More than 20 dead as boat capsizes near Philippine capital
Asia

More than 20 dead as boat capsizes near Philippine capital

The water rises along Chico River in Bontoc, Mountain Province, on Jul 26, 2023, as Super Typhoon Doksuri passes close to the northern tip of Luzon Island. Handout / Mountain Province Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) / AFP

27 Jul 2023 06:04PM (Updated: 27 Jul 2023 07:17PM)
MANILA: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) was racing against time to rescue more passengers from a vessel that capsized near Manila in strong winds on Thursday (Jul 27) with the loss of at least 25 lives, officials said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board, but disaster official Neil Ferrer told DZRH radio that 40 people had been rescued and a search is ongoing for six missing people.

Members of the coast guard were seen pulling a body of what looked like a woman without a life vest from choppy waters as they carried out search and rescue operations, a video shared by the PCG showed.

The boat was about 45m from land when it was hit by strong winds, causing all passengers to panic and move to one side, which caused the vessel to capsize off the waters of Binangonan, the PCG said.

Binangonan is a coastal town just two hours of drive from the capital, Manila.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, was this week hit by Typhoon Doksuri which brought winds of up to 175km an hour to its northern and most populated Luzon island.

Some ferries and boats were allowed to sail on Thursday after Doksuri left the Philippines.

The Southeast Asian nation has a poor record for maritime safety, with vessels at times overcrowded and many ageing ships still in use.

Source: Reuters/el

Related Topics

Philippines typhoon

