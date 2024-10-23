Philippine celebrity pastor Apollo Quiboloy denies accusations of sexual abuse

MANILA: A Philippine preacher accused of sexually abusing his followers spoke out on Wednesday (Oct 23) for the first time since being indicted for trafficking and other criminal charges, denying new allegations of wrongdoing on top of existing charges.

Apollo Quiboloy, the self-styled "Appointed Son of God" who founded the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church, faced off with former church members for the first time on Wednesday in a senate hearing that probed his alleged misdeeds.

In the public senate inquiry, he was accused of grooming children into sex, forcing a teenager to stop going to school to sell food to fund his church, and obliging workers to flout government rules while working long hours to construct a building for his media firm.

Quiboloy, 74, denied the claims, saying: "There is no truth to what they said." He challenged the accusers to file charges for the new allegations.

Teresita Valdehueza told senators she left the church after 19 years of membership in 1999 due to the alleged abuse.

"Sleeping beside a man I believed to be chosen by God was for me then a great privilege, an opportunity for a sinner like me," Valdehueza said.

"But what followed shattered my sense of faith and trust. Without a word, after turning off the light, he embraced me, undressed me, and violated me with his lustful act."

Valdehueza, who fought back tears while recounting her ordeal, added she was forced into solitude and mandated to fast for seven months as "punishment for her sins".