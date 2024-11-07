Philippine coast guard to acquire 40 fast patrol craft from France

MANILA: The Philippines said on Thursday (Nov 7) its coast guard will acquire 40 fast patrol craft from France, with plans to deploy some of them in disputed areas of the South China Sea.

The deal is the "largest so far single purchase" in Manila's ongoing effort to modernise its coast guard, with deliveries set to start in four years, Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan told a news conference.

He declined to provide specifications for the vessels, which Manila said will cost 25.8 billion pesos (US$440 million), to be funded by development aid from the French government.

He said some of the vessels will be deployed in the South China Sea, where Filipino maritime forces have figured in violent confrontations this year with China's coast guard – part of a festering territorial dispute over waters and land features.

China claims most of the sea including waters close to the shores of the Philippines and several other neighbours, ignoring an international tribunal ruling that its claims are without legal basis.

"It is a game changer for us," Gavan said, describing the vessels as "fast enough to reach the edges of our exclusive economic zone" for law enforcement and other missions.

"This will form part of the force mix that we need to address the threats in the area," he added.