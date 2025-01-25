Philippines stops research survey after Chinese 'harassment' in disputed sea

MANILA: The Philippines said Saturday (Jan 25) it had suspended a scientific survey in the contested South China Sea due to "dangerous" harassment by Chinese navy and coast guard vessels and aircraft.

China claims nearly all of the disputed waterway, brushing off rival claims from other countries - including the Philippines - and an international arbitration tribunal ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

In recent months, China has deployed navy and coast guard vessels in a bid to bar the Philippines from strategically important reefs and islands in the South China Sea.

Three Chinese coast guard vessels and four smaller boats made "aggressive manoeuvres" towards two Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources ships and their inflatable boats on Friday near Thitu island, a Philippine Coast Guard statement said.

The Filipino vessels were transporting scientists intending to conduct a "marine scientific survey and sand sampling" at a sandbar off Thitu, the largest Philippine-occupied island in the disputed Spratlys chain, the coast guard said.

Thitu lies about 430km from the major Philippine island of Palawan and more than 900 kilometres from China's nearest major landmass of Hainan Island.

Chinese forces garrison the Subi Reef near Thitu.