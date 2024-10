Philippine defence minister doubts China's intent on South China Sea code

MANILA: The Philippines doubts China's intention to negotiate a regional code of conduct in the South China Sea although Manila is looking forward to continuing discussions, Defence Minister Gilberto Teodoro said on Monday (Oct 14).

Teodoro said that while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr had approved "good-faith discussions" with China over the long-delayed code, he doubted Beijing's sincerity.

"Right now, honestly speaking, I do not see that," Teodoro told reporters.

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Southeast Asian leaders called on Sunday for swift agreement on a code of conduct for the South China Sea based on international law, after escalating confrontations in the strategic waterway where US$3 trillion worth of trade passes annually.

China claims sovereignty over nearly all of the South China Sea, including areas claimed by Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The Philippines has complained of Chinese vessels' use of water cannon, collision and ramming tactics to stop resupply and patrol missions in disputed waters.

The maritime code, which could help avoid such confrontations and prevent conflct, has been mooted for years but talks led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have made slow progress.