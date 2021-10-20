Philippine drug war review doubts police 'self-defence' claims: Official

MANILA: The Philippine government's review of dozens of deadly drug war operations has cast doubt on police claims they acted in "self-defence", a top official said Wednesday (Oct 20).

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra announced this month that around 154 officers had been identified for "possible criminal liability" over police operations carried out during President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war.

Most of the 52 cases reviewed by the Justice Department and made public Wednesday were drug war operations that ended in the fatal shooting of the suspect.

"Most ... indicate circumstances that do not support the police officers' claim of self-defense," Guevarra told AFP in a text message.

"That is why we have endorsed these cases to the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) for a proper case build-up."

Most of the officers involved in the cases had been recommended for demotion or temporary suspension by the police internal affairs service.

In one incident, the suspect was shot 15 times after allegedly firing at police, who received a 31-day suspension from duty.