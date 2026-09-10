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Philippine ferry fire kills 5, 87 missing
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Asia

Philippine ferry fire kills 5, 87 missing

Philippine ferry fire kills 5, 87 missing

This screengrab of the handout video from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) taken on Sep 9, 2026 and received on Sep 10, 2026, shows the ferry that caught fire off Palawan. (Photo: AFP/Philippine Coast Guard)

10 Sep 2026 08:13AM (Updated: 10 Sep 2026 08:20AM)
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MANILA: At least five people were killed and 87 remain unaccounted for after a fire erupted aboard a ferry near a tourist hotspot in the Philippine province of Palawan, the coast guard said Thursday (Sep 10).

The fire aboard the M/V June Aster broke out Wednesday evening about 2.2km offshore, the coast guard said, adding that five casualties had been brought ashore.

Video shared by the coast guard on Facebook showed the vessel completely engulfed in flames.

"Based on the data we have right now on rescued (42) and the casualties, we still have 87 people who are unaccounted for," coast guard Captain Noemi Cayabyab told a local radio station on Thursday, adding the ship's manifest had listed 134 passengers and crew.

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"Just to make it clear, this is live data and may change as our search and rescue operations are ongoing," she said.

This handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) taken on Sep 9, 2026 and received on Sep 10, 2026, shows volunteer fisherfolk assisting the survivors from the ferry that caught fire off Palawan. (Photo: AFP/Philippine Coast Guard)

Of those rescued, 38 were passengers and four were crew, Cayabyab said.

"However, we have not yet been able to obtain information from the rescued individuals because we have not been able to speak with them," she said, adding that attempts to put out the blaze were ongoing.

Tracking data from MarineTraffic showed the June Aster had departed from Manila.

Source: AFP/fh

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