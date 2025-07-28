Philippine flooding centre stage at Marcos state of nation speech

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos blasted "useless and crumbling" flood control projects in a state of the nation address on Monday (Jul 28) that focused on domestic issues after a months-long feud with his vice president.

Addressing a joint session of Congress after days of rain that left at least 31 dead, Marcos repeated his recent warning that the nation faced a climate change-driven "new normal", while pledging to investigate publicly funded projects that had failed.

"Let's not pretend, the people know that these projects can breed corruption. Kickbacks ... for the boys," he said, citing houses that were "swept away" by the floods.

"Someone has to pay for the grave damage and corruption," he said, adding he would demand a full list of failed flood control projects and make it public.

After months dominated by a feud with his vice president that left many voters disillusioned, Marcos's speech leaned heavily into bread-and-butter concerns.

"The people feel a sense of defeat and dismay at the government, especially when it concerns basic services," he said, referencing disappointing mid-term election results in May.

"The lesson for us is very simple. We need to do better. We need to work faster."

Marcos spent much of his 70-minute speech unveiling promises for the second half of his six-year term – from 40,000 more classrooms to new power plants and free dialysis treatments – though he offered little by way of detail.

Notably absent was any explicit mention of the rising tensions with China over disputed areas of the South China Sea that figured heavily into last year's address.

After 12 months marked by violent clashes at sea and an increasingly close military relationship with the United States, Marcos said only that the country faced "new threats" to its sovereignty while adding "more allies who can help us in our time of need".