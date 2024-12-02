Philippine groups seek impeachment of Vice President Duterte

MANILA: An alliance of civil society groups in the Philippines filed an impeachment complaint on Monday (Dec 2) against Vice President Sara Duterte, on grounds of grave misconduct and constitutional violations.

The daughter of firebrand former President Rodrigo Duterte has been embroiled in a bitter row with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and is the subject of an enquiry into her spending by the House of Representatives. She denies wrongdoing.

Monday's complainants included civil society and religious leaders, as well as former government officials critical of her father.

"The vice president has reduced public office to a platform for violent rhetoric, personal enrichment, elitist entitlement and a shield for impunity," Teresita Quintos Deles, one of the complainants, said in a statement.

A representative of the Akbayan opposition party endorsed the complaint in the Philippine House of Representatives.

Duterte's office said requests for comment had been relayed to the vice president.