Philippine health ministry says no corruption in US$1.3 billion COVID-19 pandemic funds

MANILA: The Philippine health minister, facing questions over more than US$1 billion in COVID-19 spending, denied on Saturday (Aug 14) that any money was "stolen", as his department vowed to account for every peso.

The country is battling one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, and the spread of the virulent Delta variant is overwhelming hospitals and healthcare workers.

"You will be assured that no money went into corruption. None was stolen. I am sure of that," Health Secretary Francisco Duque told DZMM radio on Saturday.

The state auditor has flagged "deficiencies" involving 67.3 billion pesos (US$1.33 billion), casting doubts on the regularity of related transactions in the country's pandemic response.

The health ministry said it will submit its explanation, including required documents, to the state auditor next week, ahead of a Sep 27 deadline.