Philippine-held island in South China Sea suffers typhoon damage

MANILA: The deadly typhoon that killed hundreds in the Philippines also damaged dozens of homes and government infrastructure on the country's biggest, strategically most important outpost in the South China Sea, including a newly built coast guard station.

Typhoon Rai, which left nearly 400 people dead and displaced hundreds of thousands, hit the remote island of Thitu, one of nine features the Philippines occupies in the Spratly archipelago, just as it was been undergoing an upgrade to facilities including the repair of a runway.

The island is located more than 483km from the Philippines.

"As soon as possible, we will rebuild the coast guard station," Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Armando Balilo told Reuters. "We need Pagasa island, it is critical to our country," he said using the local name of the island.