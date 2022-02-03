Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte isolates after COVID-19 exposure
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte isolates after COVID-19 exposure

Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte isolates after COVID-19 exposure

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during a speech at the anniversary of the proclamation of the Philippine independence rites on Saturday, Jun 12, 2021, at the Provincial Capitol of Bulacan province, Philippines. (AP: Photo/Aaron Favila)

03 Feb 2022 05:42PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 05:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is self-isolating after being exposed last weekend to a member of his household staff who had COVID-19, but Duterte has twice tested negative following the exposure, his spokesman said on Thursday (Feb 3).

The 76-year-old leader continues to work while in quarantine and remains in communication with his Cabinet members to address urgent issues and pandemic-related concerns, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said.

Duterte has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and received his booster shot last month.

Nograles confirmed social media reports that Duterte went to the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in suburban San Juan district in the capital region but said the visit was for a “routine medical check-up only”.

He did not say when Duterte went to the hospital or provide other details.

Related:

Duterte, whose stormy six-year term ends in June, has acknowledged in the past that he has various health ailments, including recurring migraines, as a result of a past motorcycle accident and drinking.

But he said his most serious health concern is Barrett’s oesophagus, a condition thought to be caused by stomach acid flowing up into the oesophagus.

The Philippine constitution requires presidents to publicly disclose any serious illness and Duterte's aides have defended his refusal to release medical bulletins about his health in the past by saying he has not had any serious medical problems.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: AP/yb

Related Topics

Philippines Rodrigo Duterte COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us