Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte isolates after COVID-19 exposure

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is self-isolating after being exposed last weekend to a member of his household staff who had COVID-19, but Duterte has twice tested negative following the exposure, his spokesman said on Thursday (Feb 3).

The 76-year-old leader continues to work while in quarantine and remains in communication with his Cabinet members to address urgent issues and pandemic-related concerns, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said.

Duterte has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and received his booster shot last month.

Nograles confirmed social media reports that Duterte went to the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in suburban San Juan district in the capital region but said the visit was for a “routine medical check-up only”.

He did not say when Duterte went to the hospital or provide other details.