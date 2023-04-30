Philippine leader travels to US to bolster ties amid China tensions

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos left Manila on Sunday (Apr 30) for a visit to the United States as he seeks to bolster ties with Washington amid growing tensions with China in the disputed South China Sea.

Marcos's visit comes as the US had called on Beijing to stop "provocative and unsafe conduct" in the disputed waterway after a recent near-collision with a Philippine coast guard vessel.

Marcos begins his four-day trip with a meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday at the White House, which the Philippine leader described as "essential to advancing our national interest and strengthening that very important alliance".

"We will reaffirm our commitment to fostering our long-standing alliance as an instrument of peace and as a catalyst of development in the Asia Pacific region," Marcos said in a pre-departure statement. His plane took off at around 1.43pm in Manila, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

Ahead of Marcos's visit, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller slammed China over the near collision of one of its coast guard ships with a Philippine patrol boat a week ago, saying it was a reminder of Beijing's "harassment and intimidation" in the contested waterway.