Philippine police says kidnapped American feared dead

MANILA: A senior Philippine police official said on Friday (Dec 6) that an American kidnapped in the southern part of the country was most likely dead, with authorities still searching for those involved in his abduction.

American Elliot Eastman was abducted by four unidentified men from his home on Oct 17 in Mindanao, a southern island wracked in previous decades by ransom kidnappings that have since waned.

Police said the kidnappers shot Eastman when he attempted to flee before dragging him onto a boat that sped off the coast of Sibuco municipality.

Since then, one suspect was arrested in November, and police had also questioned a witness.

Both said Eastman had died while on the boat ride, acting regional police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Ramoncelio Sawan told AFP on Friday.

"This witness is a relative of one of the suspects. One of the suspects told (the witness) that on the night they abducted Eastman ... they noticed he was already dead due to his gunshot wounds so they decided to just throw his body into the sea," Sawan said.

"Ever since the incident, we haven't received any demand for ransom from his abductors. This might be because of his death," he added.